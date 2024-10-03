Man walks 50 km braving storm to attend daughter’s wedding: ‘Dad of the year’

Dads often go to great lengths to make their daughters happy, providing unconditional love, support, and guidance. A heartwarming story shining a light on this unique bond has gone viral. A father is hailed as a hero for braving extreme weather conditions and walking nearly 50 km to attend his daughter’s wedding. The image shows the dad who walked 50 km to reach his daughter's wedding. (Instagram/@goodnews_movement)

Good News Movement shared the story of David Jones, who navigated through challenging circumstances and reached his destination after 12 hours of ordeal.

“David Jones strapped on his backpack, determined not to miss his daughter Elizabeth's wedding. It was 11 am on Saturday but what normally was a 2 hour drive on Interstate 26 wasn't possible due to the storm,” the outlet wrote. Undeterred by nature’s intervention, Jones, a marathoner, put a few essentials in his backpack and walked 30 miles, including when he had to walk in knee-deep mud. His hard work paid off when he finally reached his destination after 12 hours.

“A trooper helped him get to his destination and after the 12 hour ordeal David took a shower, got on his tux and walked his girl down the aisle. He says nothing was going to stop him. Our hearts go out to all affected,” the outlet added.

Hearts melted, eyes teary

This father's efforts to be a part of his daughter’s big day have warmed people’s hearts. Many expressed their happiness in the post’s comments section.

An individual wrote, “Her husband has some big shoes to fill.” Another added, “A man that takes his obligation as a dad extremely seriously.”

A third expressed, “I don’t think I would have allowed my dad to do that, even if he wanted to. The fear of something happening to him. Nope! Either way, it's a beautiful story of love. I’m sure she’ll never forget that brave man!”

A fourth wrote, “And that’s on period! Go dad! Congratulations to the newlyweds!”

