Dad takes long way to work just to drive by daughter's house as she waves. Watch

The bond between parents and their children is always delightful and continues to be the source of a lot of affection and warmth throughout life. These beautiful relationships are always to be looked back on with gratitude, just like in this one video that has been shared on Instagram and has been going all kinds of viral for the sweetest of reasons. The video opens to show how a woman records a video of her father as he drives by in his car on his way to work in the morning. But the sweetest part of the video is yet to come as viewers get to know that this isn't exactly the route that he would take if he was to reach work faster.

As it turns out, he takes the long way to work just so he can see his daughter at her house and pass her by. The daughter can be seen waving at him joyfully and the caption to this video that has now gone viral reads, “This is so wholesome.”

Watch the video right here:

Since being uploaded on Instagram on July 30, the video has gotten more than 3.91 lakh likes.

On Instagram, one person notes, "For years my retired dad would drive along the same path to his morning coffee shop as I took to work. It was always nice to see him and wave to each other. He’s been gone 10 years this month, and memories like that are precious." "People who grow up with a father like this, have no idea how fortunate they are! Especially daughters," another user adds. A third response shares, "My father used to leave surprises for me in my car whenever he drove by it. Once there were six bagels hanging off my antenna. He had a good sense of humour! He’s been gone 19 years this year but that memory always puts a smile on my face. "