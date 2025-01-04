Father’s wholesome reaction to daughter’s first cooking attempt wins hearts online. Watch

A heartwarming video capturing a father’s over-the-top yet endearing reaction to his daughter’s first attempt at cooking has captured the attention of social media. Shared on Instagram by Ritu Dasgupta, the video offers a delightful glimpse into family dynamics, blending love, humour, and shared laughter. A father's heartfelt and hilariously dramatic reaction to his daughter's first cooking attempt captured hearts.(Instagram/ritzzz__2409)

(Also read: Man walks 50 km braving storm to attend daughter’s wedding: ‘Dad of the year’)

The video opens with Ritu excitedly asking her father, “Papa, hum pehli baar aapke liye khana banaye. Aapko kaisa laga? (Papa, I made food for the first time for you. Did you like it?)” His response, dripping with dramatic flair, immediately steals the show. “Beta, ye jeevan mera safal ho gaya. Itna swadisth bhojan, lag raha hai Jannat se Maa Annapurna swayam aayi hain, aur humko bana ke di hain (My child, I’ve achieved everything in my life. This food is so delicious it feels like Goddess Annapurna herself descended from heaven to prepare this for me),” he exclaims.

His theatrical praise leaves the room in fits of laughter. Not one to let her father get away with such embellishments, Ritu playfully chimes in, “Nani. Itna toh accha nahi banaye the. (No. It wasn’t that good).” The clip concludes with the trio — Ritu, her father, and her mother — sharing a hearty laugh.

Watch the clip here:

Social media overflows with love and laughter

The video, captioned “They have raised the bar really high,” struck a chord with netizens. Comments began flooding in as viewers resonated with the familial warmth and humour on display.

One user gushed, “This is the sweetest thing I’ve seen today. Parents like this are a blessing!” Another quipped, “The father deserves an Oscar for his reaction! Such pure joy.”

(Also read: Man suspects wife of cheating over 'too pretty' daughter, DNA test reveals unexpected truth)

“This made my day. Reminds me of my own dad’s dramatic compliments,” another shared. Someone else added, “The way he speaks — it’s as if he’s delivering a Bollywood dialogue. Absolutely adorable!”

Amidst the chuckles, a heartfelt comment read, “This is what unconditional love looks like. A father celebrating even the smallest of his daughter’s achievements.”