Man suspects wife of cheating over 'too pretty' daughter, DNA test reveals unexpected truth

A man in Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City uncovered a startling family secret after his growing suspicions about his daughter’s appearance led him to conduct a DNA test, revealing that he was not her biological father. The case has sparked widespread discussion after a remarkable twist involving a school transfer and an unexpected family connection. A man discovered his daughter was switched at birth after a DNA test and family connection. (Pixabay)

Suspicion grows over time

According to a report by SCMP, the man, whose identity remains undisclosed, had moved to Ho Chi Minh City with his wife, Hong, and their young daughter, Lan. The family lived there for several years, but as Lan entered her teenage years, the father began to notice that his daughter looked nothing like him or his wife. The striking difference in appearance between father and daughter made him suspicious.

Unable to shake off his doubts, the man decided to conduct a DNA test. The results confirmed his fears: Lan was not his biological daughter. Devastated by the revelation, he became emotionally distant from his wife and daughter, often returning home drunk and increasingly withdrawn. In a heated confrontation, he accused Hong of infidelity, a claim she vehemently denied.

A move that unravels the mystery

Hong, maintaining her innocence, eventually left for Hanoi with Lan, which forced the young girl to transfer to a new school. It was at this new school that the strange circumstances surrounding Lan’s birth began to unfold.

At her new school, Lan befriended a classmate who shared a remarkable coincidence: the two girls were born on the same day and at the same hospital. Their budding friendship soon led to a joint birthday party hosted by the friend’s family.

At the party, Lan’s resemblance to her new friend’s mother was uncanny. The woman, stunned by the striking similarity to her younger self, realised that something was amiss. After speaking with the girl's family, Hong agreed to a DNA test, which confirmed the unthinkable: Lan and her new friend had been switched at birth, likely due to a mix-up at the hospital.

The road ahead

Now, the two families have established a close bond and spend time together regularly. They have agreed to tell the girls the truth when they are old enough to understand, but have not yet decided whether to take legal action against the hospital for the mix-up.

The revelation has caused a stir online, with many discussing the profound emotional impact on both families. The story, originally reported by Vietnamese outlet Docnhanh, has captured the attention of social media users across the country.