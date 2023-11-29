close_game
News / Trending / Vietnamese man with chronic headaches had chopsticks in brain

Vietnamese man with chronic headaches had chopsticks in brain

ByArfa Javaid
Nov 29, 2023 03:57 PM IST

The man from Vietnam was rushed to the emergency room after he experienced severe headaches, along with fluid discharge and vision loss.

A Vietnamese man was in for a shock when he learned the cause of the persistent headaches he had been enduring for five months: a pair of chopsticks lodged in his skull. According to reports, the 35-year-old patient was rushed to the emergency after he experienced severe headaches, along with fluid discharge and vision loss.

The patient's health is currently stable, and he remains under recovery treatment.(Representational Image/Pexels)
The patient’s health is currently stable, and he remains under recovery treatment.(Representational Image/Pexels)

When the doctors at the Cuba Friendship Hospital in Dong Hoi, Quang Binh province, conducted a CT scan on the patient, they were in disbelief. Not only did they diagnose the patient with tension pneumocephalus, a rare and fatal neurosurgical condition, but they also discovered the presence of chopsticks that had penetrated into his skull through his nose, Metro reported.

According to Vietnam.vn, the patient had a hazy recollection of someone stabbing something into his face while at a drinking table, leading to his emergency room visit. Despite experiencing recurring headaches, tightness, and pus discharge from his nose and throat, the presence of the lodged chopsticks had gone undetected.

His recent visit to the emergency room came after he felt an itch in his nose. He used tweezers to remove the foreign object and subsequently discovered a large foreign object inside.

To remove chopsticks from his brain, the doctors performed an endoscopic surgery through his nose. The patient’s health is currently stable, and he remains under recovery treatment.

According to Metro, Dr Nguyen Van Man, head of the Department of Neurosurgery, dubbed the case “very rare”.

