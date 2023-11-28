close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Man strips on Disneyland’s ‘it’s a small world’ ride, arrested

Man strips on Disneyland’s ‘it’s a small world’ ride, arrested

ByArfa Javaid
Nov 28, 2023 05:42 PM IST

The man was arrested by local authorities for indecent exposure and suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Disneyland’s ‘it’s a small world’ ride in California was brought to a halt on November 26 after a man stripped off his clothes on the ride and exited it while it was in motion. The ride was stopped by the park operators as soon as they were informed of the situation. The Anaheim Police later arrested the 26-year-old man and escorted him off the property.

The man was taken to the hospital by the police as a precaution. (Representational Image/Unsplash)
The man was taken to the hospital by the police as a precaution. (Representational Image/Unsplash)

Read| Woman’s proposal to her boyfriend in Disneyland takes an unexpected turn. Watch

The tourist attraction had to be shut down for an hour for inspection by the park operators. However, no guests were harmed during the incident, and the ride resumed after the inspection, reported Deadline.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The videos that are going viral on social media show the man wearing only his underwear while getting on the ride. Later, the same man was spotted walking naked through the water before being taken into custody.

“Anaheim PD Officers responded to Disneyland to assist Disney security with a guest who removed his clothes and was naked in or near the ‘it’s a small world’ attraction,” Anaheim Police Department spokesperson Jonathan McClintock told TODAY.com.

The man was arrested for indecent exposure and suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. The police took him to a hospital as a precaution, reported NBC Los Angeles.

According to People, the ride debuted at the New York World’s Fair in 1964 and has since been a highlight for park visitors.

Also Read| Billionaire sends 1,200 employees, their families on all-expenses-paid Disneyland Tokyo trip

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out