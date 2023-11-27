IndiGo responds after passenger finds seat cushion missing on Pune-Nagpur flight

A passenger who booked an IndiGo flight from Pune to Nagpur was shocked after boarding the flight. You may be wondering why? Well, the allotted seat had the backrest cushion in place, but the seat cushion was missing. Yes, you read that right! Now, a picture of the seat has been gaining significant traction on social media and prompting numerous responses. The seat with the missing cushion on Pune-Nagpur flight. (X/@Subu_0212)

“#Indigo! #Flight 6E 6798! Seat no 10A! Pune to Nagpur! Today’s status. Best way to increase profit. Pathetic,” wrote X user Subrat Patnaik while sharing a picture on X. The picture shows the cushion of the seat missing.

Take a look at the picture here:

IndiGo replied to this tweet and wrote, “Hi, that’s certainly not good to see. At times, the seat cushion gets adrift from its Velcro. The same can be repositioned with the help of our crew. Further, your feedback will be shared with the concerned team for review. Hope to serve you better in the future.”

The original poster replied to IndiGo’s comment post. He wrote, “Hi, appreciate your response. But surprised how this was missed by ground staff as well as the crew to check the cleaning status before boarding? This is affecting the image of a great brand like Indigo.”

Check out how people reacted to this seat without a cushion:

“Maybe it’s a trial. Sooner or later Indigo may start charging 250-500 for cushions,” posted an individual.

Another joked, “So that the passenger does not fall asleep.”

“Very often the staff really does not get enough time to check in between two flight destinations; it’s that tightly scheduled!” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on this? Have you ever encountered a similar situation?