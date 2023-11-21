close_game
News / Trending / Air India hails doctor for handling medical emergency on Delhi-Toronto flight

Air India hails doctor for handling medical emergency on Delhi-Toronto flight

ByArfa Javaid
Nov 21, 2023 07:00 PM IST

Following a medical emergency, all the passengers aboard Air India flight underwent security screening and clearance, leading to a one-hour delay in the flight.

A doctor aboard an Air India flight that was yet to take off was called upon to assist a woman during a medical emergency. The doctor, along with other medical professionals, checked the woman’s vitals and aided her off the plane. He has now taken to X to share his experience of dealing with this medical emergency. Expectedly, many praised the doctor’s heroic efforts. Air India also responded to the post and expressed heartfelt gratitude to the doctor for his lifesaving intervention.

The woman aboard the Air India flight was disoriented and had seizures. (Representational image)
The woman aboard the Air India flight was disoriented and had seizures. (Representational image)

Dr Sankaran, in his post, shared that he and another radiologist were called to attend to the woman who was disoriented and had seizures on a flight that hadn’t taken off. “Flight was yet to take off, and fortunately vitals were stable, and we could offload her with the help of local Medanta doctors,” he wrote in his tweet.

The doctor further informed that following this incident, all the passengers underwent security screening and clearance, leading to a one-hour delay in the flight.

In the next few lines, he recounted his first experience attending to a medical emergency aboard a flight from Delhi to Bengaluru.

Take a look at the entire tweet of the doctor below:

Air India replied to this tweet and wrote, “Dear Mr Sankaran, we honour you for the part you played! Thank you. It always feels blessed to have a persona like you amongst us, who never hesitate to extend their helping hands for people. Thank you for noticing our staff commitment, and we will surely pass on your appreciation.”

Here’s how others reacted to this tweet:

“Take a bow, doctor,” wrote an individual.

Another joined, “It’s awesome you’ve kept that same passion for caring for people all these years. Keep up the great work, doc! You rock.”

“Service to mankind - a motto you evidently follow. Thank you,” expressed a third.

A fourth shared, “Heartwarming story. Proud of you sir. Best wishes for a rewarding career.”

“A doctor on board is always a boon to travellers,” posted a fifth.

The doctor’s experience in handling medical emergencies on X has accumulated over 1.6 lakh views and more than 1,400 likes. Many even retweeted his post.

