News / Trending / Passenger claims airlines offer 'imported dog food' to customers

ByVrinda Jain
Nov 21, 2023 02:59 PM IST

Facebook user Conrad Wu shared a picture of the menu, drawing attention to a disturbing occurrence.

A passenger travelling with China Eastern Airlines shared a picture of the business class menu that shocked many. But why? The man claimed that the airline was serving 'imported dog food' to its customers. Yes, you read that right.

A passenger shared about the menu. (Unsplash)
Facebook user Conrad Wu shared a picture of the menu, drawing attention to a disturbing occurrence. Several dishes were offered, including appetizers, soups, breads, and desserts. Among the array of dishes, the dog food option left many concerned.

As Wu shared the picture, he wrote, "China Eastern Airlines business class menu, what exactly is it?"

Take a look at the menu here:

This post was shared on November 11. Since being posted, it has gained more than 1,000 likes and numerous comments. Many were shocked to see the dog food option on the menu.

Check out what people are saying about the post here:

An individual wrote, "Really?"

A second said, "Must be a hot dog?"

A third shared, "Can't believe."

