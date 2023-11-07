Man's daring stunt atop a moving plane will make your heart skip a beat. Watch

There are several videos that show adventure seekers going above and beyond to experience the most thrilling things in life. Among these clips, a video showcasing a man strapping himself on top of a moving aeroplane has shocked people on social media. Snapshot of a man on top of a moving plane. (Instagram/@Drew Dirksen )

The video was shared by Drew Dirksen on Instagram. The clip shows the man strapping himself on top of a plane. As he secures himself carefully, another person flies the plane. The video further shows the man enjoying the ride as the wind gushes on his face. (Also Read: Man performs stunts, records video in Delhi Metro. Watch)

In the caption of the post, Dirksen wrote, “Literally living on the edge.”

Take a look at the video of the man standing on a moving aeroplane here:

This post was shared three days ago. Since being shared, it has been viewed close to two million times. The share also has numerous likes and comments.

Check out what people are saying about this post here:

An individual wrote, “I literally want to do this."

A second said, "I’d be screaming the whole way with a go-pro."

A third shared, "Taking edging to a whole new level!"

"Honestly, where can you do this? This seems like the kind of adrenaline rush I need," commented a fourth.

A fifth added, "Bro is living my dream. He is having a lot of fun."

