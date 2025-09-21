Did Trump mistakenly share private message meant for Pam Bondi? US prez's ‘nothing is being done’ post sparks theories

Donald Trump publicly increased pressure on Attorney General Pam Bondi to bring criminal charges against various individuals in a heated Truth Social post. According to online speculation, the post shared by the US president may have actually been a private message intended to be sent to Bondi, but mistakenly posted online. Did Trump mistakenly share private message meant for Pam Bondi? (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo)(REUTERS)

“Pam: I have reviewed over 30 statements and posts saying that, essentially, “same old story as last time, all talk, no action. Nothing is being done. What about Comey, Adam “Shifty” Schiff, Leticia??? They’re all guilty as hell, but nothing is going to be done.” Then we almost put in a Democrat supported U.S. Attorney, in Virginia, with a really bad Republican past,” Trump’s Truth Social post reads.

“A Woke RINO, who was never going to do his job. That’s why two of the worst Dem Senators PUSHED him so hard. He even lied to the media and said he quit, and that we had no case. No, I fired him, and there is a GREAT CASE, and many lawyers, and legal pundits, say so. Lindsey Halligan is a really good lawyer, and likes you, a lot. We can’t delay any longer, it’s killing our reputation and credibility. They impeached me twice, and indicted me (5 times!), OVER NOTHING. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!” it adds.

However, there is no indication or confirmation that the post was mistakenly shared and was meant to be sent to Bondi privately. Despite some outlets claiming that the post was deleted after being shared, HindustanTimes.com found that it was still on Trump’s Truth Social at the time this article was written, despite having been shared three hours earlier.

Donald Trump praises Pam Bondi

Shortly after posting the heated note, Trump praised Bondi in a separate post, saying she is “doing a GREAT job” as US Attorney General. “She is very careful, very smart, loves our Country, but needs a tough prosecutor in the Eastern District of Virginia, like my recommendation, Lindsey Halligan, to get things moving,” wrote Trump.

He added, “What we don’t need is a Democrat Endorsed “Republican.” I will be nominating Lindsey Halligan to be the United States Attorney in this very important part of our Great Country. She will be Fair, Smart, and will provide, desperately needed, JUSTICE FOR ALL!”

Trump also addressed the issue in a short clip doing the rounds on social media. A reporter is heard asking the president, “Are you criticizing Pam Bondi for not going after your political adversaries?"

Trump replies, "No. I just want people to act. They have to act. And we want to act fast...If they are guilty or if they should be charged, they should be charged. And we have to do it now."