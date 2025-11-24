Erika Kirk breaks silence on viral hug with JD Vance that sparked romance rumors, ‘My love language is…’

Erika Kirk has finally addressed the viral hug she shared with Vice President JD Vance, which ignited speculation about a romantic relationship. Erika Kirk, JD Vance hug at TPUSA Ole Miss event.(Getty Images via AFP)

Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist and the husband of Erika, was shot and killed while giving a speech at Utah Valley University in September. Erika and Vance shared the emotional moment during a Turning Point USA event on October 29 at the University of Mississippi.

Here's what Erika Kirk said

During an interview with Megyn Kelly on her tour in Arizona on November 24, Erika opened up about the hug with Vance that led to the romance rumors. Many observers scrutinized the widow's body language and the interaction between her and Vance.

Reacting to online speculations, Erika stated: “Please. So for those of you who know me, I never. Whoever is like hating on a hug who needs a hug themselves, I will give you a free hug anytime you want to hug. My love language is touch, if you will,” as reported

Describing the whole situation “play by play”, she said, “I'm walking over, he's walking over. I'm starting to cry. He says he's so proud of you. And I say, God bless you. And I touch the back of his head.”

“Anyone whom I have hugged that I have touched the back of your head when I hug you, I always say, God bless you. That's just me. If you want to take that out of context, go right ahead again. That, to me, shows that you need a hug more than anyone else.”

Erika Kirk on similarities between JD Vance and Charlie Kirk

During the TPUSA event, Erika expressed that she perceives certain qualities of Charlie Kirk in Vance. While she was introducing the Vice President, she stated: “No one will ever replace my husband. However, I do recognize some similarities between my husband and JD— in Vice President JD Vance. I truly do. That is why I feel so fortunate to introduce him this evening.”

After Kirk's passing, Erika assumed the role of CEO at Turning Point USA, a youth-led organization established by her late husband. Additionally, Charlie Kirk was posthumously honored with the Presidential Medal of Honor by President Trump.