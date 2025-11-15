Megyn Kelly controversy: Candace Owens slams Israel pager joke; 'Seth Dillon is a psycho'

Candace Owens jumped to Megyn Kelly's defense after conservative Christian news satire website, The Babylon Bee, made a joke about the talk show host. The post, which has since been deleted, stated that Kelly had gotten rid of an old pager just to be safe. Candace Owens slammed The Babylon Bee owner Seth Dillon after the satirical website made a poor joke at Megyn Kelly's expense. (X/@WakeUpPatriott, @BryceMLipscomb)

It referenced the 2024 pager blasts in Lebanon, for which Israel had claimed responsibility, and sparked a larger conversation about Americans allegedly pushing Israel's propaganda. The post which Owens shared to slam the joke mentioned “I assume they deleted it because its more offensive to Israel than to @megynkelly. The Joke implies Israel assassinates Americans for criticizing them."

Kelly, who hosts The Megyn Kelly Talk Show, also reacted with a simple ‘WTF’, and tagged Seth Dillon, the owner of The Babylon Bee. Meanwhile, Owens launched a much more scathing attack, calling Dillon a ‘psycho’.

“I’ve been telling people for about two years now that Seth Dillon is a psycho behind the scenes and that the Babylon Bee is not engaged in telling jokes,” she wrote, adding, “And yes, Seth pressed Charlie in the Hamptons about his shifting views on Israel.”

Notably, Owens has long had conspiracy theories about Charlie Kirk's assassination after the Turning Point USA founder was fatally shot when attending an event at the Utah Valley University on September 10. Among the theories Owens has come up with, one hints at Israeli intervention in Charlie's killing. However, she's not provided any proof about these claims, but used the chance of slamming Dillon to bring up the matter again.

Dillon has not directly responded to this, but he's criticized Owens on many past instances.

Megyn Kelly's Jeffrey Epstein comments

Meanwhile, Kelly has kicked up another storm with her remarks about convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. She faced massive public backlash for saying, “[Epstein] was into the barely legal type, like he liked 15 year old girls…He wasn't into like 8 year olds. But he liked the very young, like teen types… that would look legal to a passerby.”

“There's a difference between a 15 year old and a 5 year old," the 54-year-old journalist added, drawing a lot of rebuke from different quarters.