Erika Kirk praises Sergio Gor in emotional speech at Oval Office, ‘Charlie is going to be with you’ | Watch

Erika Kirk attended the swearing-in of Sergio Gor as President Donald Trump’s new ambassador to India, where she praised him in an emotional speech. Gor was sworn in during a ceremony at the Oval Office on Monday, November 10, where Erika was invited to speak. Erika Kirk praises Sergio Gor in emotional speech at Oval Office(Photographer: Craig Hudson/Politico/Bloomberg, REUTERS/Nathan Howard)

“Charlie loved you,” Erika told Gor. "He would have been the first phone call when he found out if you were going to be taking this position."

“The way that I was able to witness the two of you work together for years and to champion and support the president was absolutely humbling to witness and I am so proud of you, and Charlie is going to be with you every single day in spirit and I will be praying for you every day because I know that this is just the beginning of an incredible opportunity for you,” she added, before saying, “Thank you very much.”

Erika's late husband, 31-year-old Charlie Kirk, was allegedly shot dead by Tyler Robinson on September 10 during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem.

Sergio Gor takes oath

Gor was sworn in on Monday as the US ambassador to India and special envoy to South and Central Asia. Trump said he was confident that Gor would do "an outstanding job and make our country and all of his friends very proud.”

"Today we are thrilled to be here for the swearing-in of our next Ambassador to India and special envoy to South and Central Asia, which is a big deal — and Sergio will handle it better than anybody could," Trump said. "I want to congratulate Sergio.”

Besides Erika, the ceremony was attended by Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and US Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro. Several members of the US Senate were present too.