Erika Kirk's wild ‘a** grab’ joke while discussing JD Vance with Megyn Kelly sparks uproar

Erika Kirk, the widow of the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk, has commented on her viral hug with Vice President JD Vance, acknowledging that her “love language is touch” and humorously suggesting that she would have received “less hate” if she had “touched the back of his a--”. Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk's widow, and JD Vance during a Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi.(AFP)

Erika faced backlash from critics who deemed her behavior “inappropriate” during an on-stage embrace with Vance last month. On October 29, the 37-year-old made her first appearance at a Turning Point USA campus event since the tragic death of her husband.

After sharing her feelings about losing her “best friend” when Charlie was murdered, the mother of two welcomed Vance to the stage at the University of Mississippi. The two shared a close embrace, with Erika holding the back of Vance's head before leaving the stage. This moment quickly gained traction online, with critics calling it “disgusting”.

Erika Kirk addresses backlash over viral JD Vance hug

Speaking about the hate she garnered following the viral hug, Erika told former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly that “Anyone who I've hugged, I've touched the back of your head when I hug you, I always say God bless you. That's just me. If you want to take that out of context, go right ahead. Again, that to me shows that you need a hug more than anyone else.”

“They were acting like you touched the back of his a--,” Kelly mentioned. “I feel like I wouldn't get as much hate if I did that,” Erika quipped in response.

Erika Kirk's remarks ignites uproar

Erika Kirk's remark was not well received by several critics, with one user saying: “That's not the classy answer that I was hoping for from her. Now I have to imagine her grabbing JD's butt?”

“The joke about grabbing him doesn’t help. It just proves the point that the whole thing crossed into weird territory. Public figures pretend vibes don’t matter, but they absolutely do. And this one had a little too much spice for a friendly embrace,” another wrote.

“😳 Who jokes about something like that when it’s SOMEONE ELSE’s HUSBAND?!?” a third person asked.