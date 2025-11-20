Lindsey Halligan's surprising connection with Erika Kirk revealed amid James Comey case controversy

Lindsey Halligan is under a lot of fire over her handling of the James Comey case. The Department of Justice, on Wednesday, told a federal judge that the final indictment against the former FBI director was never shown to a full grand jury. Lindsey Halligan was installed as US Attorney in September by President Donald Trump after her predecessor, Erik Siebert, resigned under pressure to bring charges against Comey as well as New York Attorney General Letitia James.(AP)

Halligan is the one who'd obtained an indictment against Comey. She was recently appointed as interim US attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia and had no previous experience as a federal prosecutor, or in handling Justice Department cases.

Now, Halligan's handling of the matter has led Congressman Jerry Nadler, among others, to call for her to be investigated. “Donald Trump’s DOJ didn’t just make a minor error here. Filing an indictment the grand jury never voted on violates Comey’s Constitution rights and makes a mockery of the justice system. Lindsey Halligan’s conduct must be investigated immediately and could warrant disbarment,” Nadler wrote on X.

He added, “No prosecutor has the authority to rewrite the Constitution or sidestep the safeguards that protect the public.”

Amid much scrutiny of Halligan, a surprising link to Erika Kirk has emerged, that many might not be aware of.

How is Lindsey Halligan connected with Erika Kirk?

Lindsey Halligan attended the Holy Family High School in Colorado, before she earned her degree in political science and broadcast journalism from Denver's Regis University. This is the same school that Erika Kirk, wife of slain conservative commentator and Turning Point USA founder, Charlie Kirk, attended.

Erika studied there from fall 2007 through the end of fall 2009, Fortune reported, citing the educational institute. Halligan, meanwhile, graduated from the school in 2011. Regis University also includes Edwin Feulner among its alma maters. He went on to be the co-founder of the Heritage Foundation, the conservative think tank.

Halligan competed in the Miss Colorado USA pageant during her college years. In her two attempts, she managed reach the semis in 2009 and came third runner-up in 2010. She graduated from the Miami School of Law in 2013 and was admitted to the Florida Bar the next year. Halligan worked at Cole, Scott & Kissane, an insurance law firm based out of Fort Lauderdale. She joined Trump's legal team after meeting him in November 2021.

