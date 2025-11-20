Will Trump sign Epstein files release Bill today? Check POTUS' schedule for November 19

President Donald Trump's signature remains the only holdup before the Bill to release the Epstein files can become law. Both the US House and Senate passed the Bill to release files related to convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. As per the law, for a Bill to become an Act it has to pass both the House and the Senate and then get the signature of the President, in this case, Donald Trump.(REUTERS)

Notably, Trump had initially called the thing a ‘Democrat hoax’, but at the last moment urged fellow Republicans to vote ‘Yes’ to the Bill advocating the release of the files. As per the law, for a Bill to become an Act it has to pass both the House and the Senate and then get the signature of the President.

Also Read | Can Trump block Epstein files release? Texas Democrat candidate makes shocking claim as POTUS urges DOJ probe

Given that the Senate immediately passed the Bill on Wednesday morning, many are wondering if Trump will be signing it into law on November 19. However, as per the president's public schedule, there seems to be no time slated to sign the Bill mandating the release of the Epstein files.

Trump's public schedule on November 19

The President's public schedule on November 19 included “In-Town Pool Call Time” at the White House at 9:00 am. Then, at 11:35, Trump was to depart the White House en route the US-Saudi Investment Forum. At 12:00 pm, he was to deliver remarks at the US-Saudi Investment Forum.

Then, at 1:15 pm he was to return to the White House again. It is currently 1:37 pm and there is no other event listed on Trump's schedule for the day, as per Roll Call. Thus, it seems unlikely that the Bill will be signed into law today. On X, too, a profile noted “As of now, signing the Epstein files bill is not on Trump’s schedule today.”

The Bill passed in the House and Senate forces the release of the Epstein files within 30 days. This includes all files and communications related to Epstein, as well as any information about the investigation into his death in federal prison.

The Bill, meanwhile, allows for redactions about the victims or ongoing investigations but not information due to “embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity.”

(With AP inputs)