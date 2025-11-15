Can Trump block Epstein files release? Texas Democrat candidate makes shocking claim as POTUS urges DOJ probe

Democratic candidate to the Texas House of representatives, Sara McGee, has made a shocking claim that President Donald Trump's administration will now say they can't release the Jeffrey Epstein files because they are part of an ‘active investigation’. Donald Trump has labelled the Epstein saga a 'hoax'.(X/@realDonaldTrump)

Her comments came after Trump announced on Truth Social that he'd ask Attorney General Pam Bondi, the DOJ and the FBI to investigate Epstein’s “involvement and relationship” with Bill Clinton and others. Now, notably, AG Bondi has said on X that she's ordered a top federal prosecutor to probe child sex offender, Epstein's, ties to Clinton and the others.

McGee, who'll be contesting the elections in 2026, wrote on X “There it is. They spent 24 hours coming up with a diversion strategy and here it is.” Slamming the Trump administration, she continued, “They are going to say that they can’t release the files because they are subject to an 'active investigation'.” She concluded her message, writing ‘Watch’.

The entire accusation comes at a crucial time, given that the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday released several Epstein documents, including numerous email conversations where President Trump's name came up in different contexts. The House Republicans plan to hold a vote on Tuesday on legislation to force the release of the federal Epstein files, as per Politico. The bill, titled Epstein Files Transparency Act, was introduced on August 15, as per records.

Can Donald Trump block the release of the Epstein files?

Given that the bill has to be signed by the president after the House of Representatives and the Senate vote on it, President Trump could veto the entire thing. This would essentially block the release of the files. In the event of a presidential veto, a two-thirds vote in each chamber would be needed to override the decision, but given the current numbers, this seems unlikely.

While the DOJ investigation cannot hinder the Congress vote in any way, the matter being under active investigation might change things. As per the Act, in the form it currently stands, “DOJ is permitted to withhold certain information such as the personal information of victims and materials that would jeopardize an active federal investigation.”

Bondi's latest announcement indicates that this is an active investigation, so the DOJ could technically withhold the release of the Epstein files, or parts of it. Notably, Trump, for his part, has called the entire thing a hoax and has even suggested that he shouldn't be bothered with the subject as he has a country to run.