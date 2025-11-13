‘Knew about the girls’: What Epstein wrote about Trump in new leaked emails

Newly released emails from the House Oversight Committee have revealed that Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier and convicted sex offender, mentioned Donald Trump multiple times in private correspondence spanning over a decade. Donald Trump “knew about the girls,” Jeffrey Epstein wrote in 2019 email, Democrats say (X/@SykesCharlie)

The emails, part of a 23,000-document trove obtained from Epstein’s estate, have reignited debate over the president’s ties to Epstein, a friendship Trump has long distanced himself from.

Epstein’s emails mention Trump by name

According to the documents released Wednesday by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee, Epstein wrote in a 2019 email to a journalist that Donald Trump “knew about the girls.” What exactly Trump knew, and whether it related to Epstein’s alleged crimes, however, remains unclear, reported news agency Associated Press.

The committee also made public a 2011 email from Epstein to his longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell, in which he claimed that Trump had “spent hours” at his house with a sex trafficking victim, the AP report said.

The name of the victim was redacted in the released version, but Republicans later identified her as Virginia Giuffre, who has previously accused Epstein of arranging sexual encounters between her and several powerful men.

An earlier email from April 2011 to Maxwell read: “I want you to realise that that dog that hasn’t barked is Trump… (REDACTED) spent hours at my house with him, but he has never once been mentioned. Police chief. etc. I’m 75% there.” a CNN report quoted the sex offender, but the meaning of this message remains uncertain.

Epstein’s death by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges ended his legal battles but left behind lingering questions about his powerful network of associates, Trump among them.

Republicans hit back at Democrats

Republicans on the committee accused Democrats of “cherry-picking” a few of Epstein’s emails to smear the president. They responded by releasing the broader collection of documents, arguing that the three emails highlighted by Democrats were taken out of context.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt echoed the sentiment, saying Democrats “selectively leaked emails” to “create a fake narrative to smear President Trump.”

Trump himself weighed in on his Truth Social platform, saying Democrats “are trying to bring up the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax again because they’ll do anything at all to deflect on how badly they’ve done” with the government shutdown and “so many other subjects.”

“There should be no deflections to Epstein or anything else, and any Republicans involved should be focused only on opening up our Country, and fixing the massive damage caused by the Democrats!” Trump wrote.