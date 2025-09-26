‘I am innocent, let’s have a trial': Ex FBI chief James Comey breaks silence after indictment

Former chief of Federal Bureau of Investigation James Comey broke silence after being indicted on two charges on Thursday, saying that he and his family have known for years that “there are costs to standing up to Donald Trump”, however, they could not imagine themselves "living any other way." FILE - Former FBI director James Comey said in his statement that his "heart is broken for the department of justice" but he has "great confidence in the federal judiciary system."(File/AP)

“We will not live on our knees, and you shouldn't either,” Comey said in a video statement released on his Instagram profile.

He added that someone close to him recently told him that "fear is the tool of a tyrant but I'm not afraid, I hope you aren't either."

Also read: Trump announces 100% tariff on drugs, Indian pharma exports at risk

“I hope instead you're engaged, you're paying attention, and you will vote like your beloved country depends upon it, which it does,” Comey said.

“My heart is broken for the department of justice but I have great confidence in the federal judiciary system and I am innocent. So let's have a trial and keep the faith,” he added.

Also read: James Comey going to jail? What obstruction, perjury charges and indictment exactly mean

This statement comes as the former FBI chief's son-in-law Troy Edwards resigned as a federal prosecutor to 'uphold' constitutional oath after Comey's indictment on Thursday (local time), reported news agency Associated Press.

The former FBI chief was indicted on two charges, according to the US justice department — giving a false statement and obstructing a congressional proceeding.

Reacting to James Comey's indictment, Trump hailed the decision as “justice for America” and called Comey “one of the worst human beings this Country has ever been exposed to”.

“JUSTICE IN AMERICA! One of the worst human beings this Country has ever been exposed to is James Comey, the former Corrupt Head of the FBI. Today he was indicted by a Grand Jury on two felony counts for various illegal and unlawful acts. He has been so bad for our Country, for so long, and is now at the beginning of being held responsible for his crimes against our Nation. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.