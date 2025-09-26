James Comey going to jail? What obstruction, perjury charges and indictment exactly mean

Speculation has swirled that former FBI Director James Comey could face jail time following his indictment for perjury and obstruction of justice, tied to his 2020 congressional testimony on the Russia investigation. FBI Director James Comey testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington before the House Oversight Committee (AP)

"No one is above the law. Today’s indictment reflects this Department of Justice’s commitment to holding those who abuse positions of power accountable for misleading the American people. We will follow the facts in this case," Attorney General Pam Bondi posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Comey has become the first high-ranking ex-government official to be criminally charged in connection with one of Donald Trump’s biggest grievances: the Russia investigation into the 2016 election. Trump has long dismissed that probe as a “hoax” and “witch hunt,” even though multiple reviews confirmed Moscow sought to boost his campaign.

The case against Comey is being led by Lindsey Halligan, a Trump ally and former personal attorney who was appointed US attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia earlier this week. Halligan has no prior prosecutorial experience but was tapped for the position after Erik Siebert, the previous US attorney, resigned under pressure.

Siebert had reportedly told Justice Department officials there wasn’t enough evidence to charge Comey, or New York Attorney General Letitia James,prompting his departure and Halligan’s sudden appointment.

Will James Comey go to prison? Explaining the charges

The investigation centers on Comey's September 30, 2020, testimony, where he denied involvement in leaking information from the FBI's Trump-Russia probe. Prosecutors are examining whether his statements constitute perjury—knowingly lying under oath, a felony under 18 U.S.C. § 1621, punishable by up to 5 years in prison, or obstruction of justice, interfering with official proceedings per 18 U.S.C. § 1503, also carrying up to 5 years.

If indicted, Comey would face a grand jury presentation, where probable cause (not proof beyond reasonable doubt) is needed for charges. A conviction could lead to jail time, fines up to $250,000, and disbarment.