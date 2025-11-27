What happened to Marquay Collins? Alleged obituary from TikToker's brother goes viral

Popular TikToker Marquay Collins' fans have become concerned after a Facebook post allegedly from his brother confirming Collins' death has surfaced on social media. The post has sparked rumors about the TikToker possibly passing away. Marquay Collins aka marquaythegoat.(marquaythegoat/ Instagram)

The post, from one Michael Frazier, who claims to be the brother of Marquay Collins, wrote that Marquay Collins died on Wednesday morning.

Note: Hindustan Times could not independently verify the authenticity of the post.

The post read: "I know a lot have heard and im getting a lot of messages...my baby brother Marquay did pass this morning! Thanks for the love you showered him throughout the years! I can't get to everybody's messages at the moment but i will as soon as im able to. Thanks for the love and prayers!!!""

Here's the viral post:

Another post, supposedly from his mother, confirming his death, also went viral. Here's the post:

Nonetheless, the posts have gone viral, leaving fans of the TikToker, who goes by the name 'Marquay The Goat' on social media, concerned.

Who Is Marquay Collins?

Collins, a 24-year-old TikToker from Columbus, Georgia, was known for his comedic sketches, dance videos, lip-syncs, and humorous dubs, some of which gained views and reshares in millions. He has over 6.6 million followers on TikTok.

His breakthrough came with viral videos like "Helicopter Man," which was reposted by both TikTok's official account and MTV.

He was last reported to be living in Los Angeles, California.

Fans Pay Tribute To TikToker

Social media was flooded with tributes for the TikToker amid the viral posts about his death.

Also read: Fact check: Did Barron Trump and AOC have a showdown at the Senate? Truth behind viral videos

"RIP to Marquay. Funny asf on TikTok," one user wrote.

“Damn Marquay passed away …that’s crazyyyyyyyyy,” said another.

“YALL MARQUAY IS DEAD!!!!💔💔,” said one.