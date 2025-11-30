Healthy hair starts with a balanced diet: Top foods to nourish and strengthen your hair

Ever thought why some people have thick, strong and long hair? It is not always the hair products that lead to shiny tresses. Healthy hair starts with a good diet. Experts say that vitamins, minerals, protein and healthy fats are key to strong hair and preventing hair loss, as per Healthline. A balanced diet can nourish follicles. Vitamins, minerals, protein and healthy fats are key to healthy hair.(Representative image/Unsplash)

Here are some superfoods which promote hair growth:

Eggs

Eggs are packed with protein, biotin, zinc and selenium. Protein is important for your hair because hair follicles are made of it. Biotin helps produce keratin, the main protein in hair and zinc and selenium support overall hair health.

Leafy greens like spinach

Spinach has iron, folate and vitamins A and C, all of which are important for hair growth. Vitamin A helps produce sebum to keep the scalp healthy, and iron delivers oxygen to hair follicles to make hair stronger and thicker.

Fatty fish for Omega-3 boost

Salmon, mackerel and herring are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, protein and vitamin D. These nutrients nourish hair follicles and may reduce hair loss.

Fruits and veggies

Eating berries is good for your hair because they have vitamin C and antioxidants that protect hair and help the body absorb iron. Sweet potatoes are full of beta-carotene, which turns into vitamin A and keeps your scalp and hair healthy.

Healthy fats from avocados, nuts and seeds

Avocados and nuts have vitamin E and healthy fats that help blood flow to the scalp and keep hair healthy by protecting it from damage. Seeds like sunflower, chia and flax have zinc, selenium, vitamin E and omega-3 fatty acids that support strong hair growth.

Other hair-healthy foods

Oysters are one of the best sources of zinc for hair repair. Beans have plant-based protein, iron, biotin and folate, making them an easy and affordable way to support hair health.

No single food can make hair grow faster, but eating a variety of nutrient-rich foods ensures your hair gets what it needs.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition