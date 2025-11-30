Suhana Khan shines like a diamond in sparkly silver saree; check photos

Suhana Khan’s traditional looks are to swoon over. The actor served yet another saree look as she donned a sparkly ensemble for an event. The Archies star dropped snaps of her outfit on social media, flaunting her detailed halter neck blouse as well as the dazzling drape she chose. Suhana Khan will next be seen in King.(Instagram/@suhanakhan2)

Suhana perfectly blended modernity and tradition in the outfit, serving major fashion goals. Her recent look comes at the time of the ongoing wedding season, going on to provide inspiration to her fans, who are looking to add a modern touch to a plain, simple saree.

Suhana Khan’s dazzling look

Getting into the details of Suhana Khan’s outfit, the light yellow blouse was intricately designed. The halter neckline added to the charm of the ensemble. The silver saree had a shimmery look.

Going light on the accessories, Suhana donned a pair of dangling earrings and stacked bracelets on her wrist. For her makeup, she added blush to her cheeks and highlighter to flaunt her features. She used a nude tint on her lips and let her eyes shine.

To complete her look, Suhana left her hair loose and styled it in a voluminous way. She captioned the photo with a handful of diamond emojis.

After the actress dropped snaps of her look on social media, fans filled the comment section with their thoughts on the outfit. One of the users wrote, “wowwww,” while another fan shared, “Tooo prettyyy.” Suhana's friends also gushed over Khan’s look. Navya Nanda mentioned, “Sueeee,” followed by several red hearts. Sikandar Kher commented, “Whatta pretty.”

Suhana Khan’s upcoming projects

Following her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, Suhana Khan will share the screen space with her father, Shah Rukh Khan, in the upcoming film, King. The film is helmed by Siddharth Anand.

The first preview and the poster of the movie were unveiled on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday by Red Chillies Entertainment. An announcement video was also shared with the fans, featuring the actor in an action-packed avatar. King is expected to hit theaters in 2026.