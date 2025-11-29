Shilpa Shetty’s glamorous saree look gets a chic twist with silver jacket; See photos

Shilpa Shetty, on several occasions, has made fashion statements with her choice of clothing and unique styling. Shilpa yet again turned heads as she stepped out wearing a saree with a silver jacket over it. With her experimental fashion, the movie star blended traditions with modernism while giving a retro touch to the complete ensemble. Shilpa Shetty’s silver saree–jacket look turns heads(Instagram/Shilpa Shetty)

The actress, with her unique look, managed to strike a balance between classy and glamorous while also serving as an inspiration for the ongoing wedding season.

Shilpa Shetty’s glamorous saree look

The details on the saree are intricate and gorgeous. The blouse is based on an ivory material and is filled with handwork designs. Additionally, the corset-like structure adds to the charm of the complete ensemble while also adding a trendy touch to the outfit. As for the saree, it is set in a shiny fabric, with a thin pallu complementing the look and not hiding the designs of the blouse. The actress added a jacket to her outfit, which showcased unique fashion and chic fusion.

For the accessories, Shetty opted to don a layered necklace and bracelets on the wrist. She kept her hair open and styled it wavy, while for the makeup, the actress went on to highlight her eyes and chose a dark tint for her lips.

Shilpa Shetty on the work front

On the professional front, Shilpa Shetty was last seen in Hungama 2, which marked the end of her 14-year hiatus from acting. The actress will next be seen sharing the screen space with Sanjay Dutt in the upcoming action-thriller, KD: The Devil. Shetty will play the role of Satyavati, with Prem taking the director’s chair.

The other cast members include V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, and Nora Fatehi. The film is expected to be released in 2026.