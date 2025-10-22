Shilpa Shetty’s Bastian earns up to 3 crore in one night, says Shobhaa De: ‘Each table was spending in lakhs’

Over the past few years, Shilpa Shetty’s Bastian has become a popular hotspot, attracting not just celebrities but also influencers and regular patrons alike. But do you know how much the restaurant makes in a single night? The figure is between ₹2-3 crore, at least according to author Shobhaa De. In 2019, restaurateur Ranjit Bindra, the creator of the Bastian brand, teamed up with Shilpa Shetty.

Shobhaa De reveals

Shobhaa De spoke about the night scene in Mumbai when she joined for the latest episode of podcast Inside Out With Barkha Dutt on YouTube.

“The kind of money in Mumbai is astonishing. One single restaurant in Mumbai has a turnover of ₹2-3 crore a night. On a slow night, the turnover is ₹2 crore and on weekends it is ₹3 crore. I walked into that restaurant to see it myself because when I heard these numbers… I said this can’t be true," she said.

When asked about the restaurant she was refereeing to, Shobhaa mentioned, “It’s Bastian. It’s the new Bastian. It’s on the top. It is 21,000 ft square feet, it’s not even reality. You walk in there and you feel ‘where am I?’ You have a 360° view of the city."

According to Shobhaa, Bastian can host as many as 1,400 guests in one evening, divided into two seating sessions of 700 diners each. She mentioned that the restaurant has a long waiting list of people waiting downstairs on the road in Dadar, with people coming in Lamborghini and Aston Martin.

When asked about her own experience at the restaurant, Shobhaa confessed that she was in a state of shock. She shared that she didn’t know a single face in all 700 diners as “there were young, and they were ordering bottles and bottles of the best in line tequila for the table. Each table was spending in the lakhs but they were complete strangers."

More about Bastian

In September, Shilpa announced that her restaurant Bastian Bandra is shutting down. She wrote a post on Instagram to announce the same.

“This Thursday marks the end of an era as we bid farewell to one of Mumbai's most iconic destinations — BASTIAN BANDRA. A venue that gave us countless memories, unforgettable nights, and moments that shaped the city's nightlife now takes its final bow,” she wrote.

She added that her other restaurant in the city, Bastian at the Top will still be functional, “To honour this legendary space, we're curating a very special evening for our closest patrons — a night filled with nostalgia, energy, and magic, celebrating everything Bastian has stood for one last time. While we say goodbye to BASTIAN BANDRA, our Thursday night ritual Arcane Affair will continue next week at BASTIAN AT THE TOP, carrying forward the legacy in a brand-new chapter with brand new experiences.” Bastian Bandra was a usual haunt in Mumbai for celebrities until a few years ago. Paparazzi would stay stationed at the restaurant, hoping to catch a glimpse of the stars.

Shilpa’s next project

Fans will see Shilpa next in KD: The Devil, an action drama film directed by Prem. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Dhruva Sarja, V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah and Nora Fatehi.