Amid 60 crore scam controversy, Shilpa Shetty's restaurant Bastian Bandra shuts down, final service tonight

Actor Shilpa Shetty has announced that her restaurant Bastian Bandra is shutting down. She wrote a post on Instagram to announce the same. Shilpa Shetty at her restaurant Bastian in Mumbai's Bandra.

A farewell to Bastian

“This Thursday marks the end of an era as we bid farewell to one of Mumbai's most iconic destinations — BASTIAN BANDRA. A venue that gave us countless memories, unforgettable nights, and moments that shaped the city's nightlife now takes its final bow,” she wrote.

She added that her other restaurant in the city, Bastian at the Top will still be functional, “To honour this legendary space, we're curating a very special evening for our closest patrons — a night filled with nostalgia, energy, and magic, celebrating everything Bastian has stood for one last time. While we say goodbye to BASTIAN BANDRA, our Thursday night ritual Arcane Affair will continue next week at BASTIAN AT THE TOP, carrying forward the legacy in a brand-new chapter with brand new experiences.”

Shilpa's note.

Bastian Bandra was a usual haunt in Mumbai for celebrities until a few years ago. Paparazzi would stay stationed at the restaurant, hoping to catch a glimpse of the stars.

Fraud controversy

Recently, Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra once again found themselves embroiled in a controversy after allegations of ₹60 crore fraud levelled against them by businessman Deepak Kothari, director of Lotus Capital Financial Services Ltd.

Speaking with ANI, Shilpa and Raj's lawyer Prashant Patil denied such allegations.

He said, "All allegations are false. We have not received a copy of the FIR so far. When we receive a copy, we would get to know the exact allegations. On that basis we will adopt the next legal remedy. But this transaction is quite old, 7-8 years old. If someone feels that they have been wronged, cheated, they would not wait 8-10 years to complain. There is documentary evidence for everything...If someone has any objection, they can approach EoW...We too will present our truth before investigating agencies. Truth will be out..."

Kothari alleged that the couple took the money under the pretext of expanding their business but used it for personal expenses instead.