Sun, Nov 30, 2025
Ahaan Panday is proud of cousin Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan is obsessed with her Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri look

ByRiya Sharma
Published on: Nov 30, 2025 08:01 am IST

Ananya Panday and Ahaan Panday celebrate the release of the title track of Ananya Panday's Tu Meri Main Tera Tu Meri.

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday is all set to romance Kartik Aaryan in Karan Johar-backed romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The film’s title track was released on November 28, and Ananya’s friends and family turned cheerleaders for her, showering her with love on social media.

Suhana Khan and Ahaan Panday cheers for Ananya Panday's looks in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.
Suhana Khan and Ahaan Panday turn cheerleaders for Ananya Panday

Ananya’s cousin and actor Ahaan Panday, who recently became a sensation after his blockbuster Saiyaara, took to social media to pen a heartfelt note for her. Sharing Ananya’s still from the title track, Ahaan wrote, “You make me so proud, Ananya, always. Can’t wait to see you shine yet again.” Ananya’s BFF Suhana Khan also shared her sizzling look from the title track and expressed her love for her. She wrote, “Obsessed w uuu.”

Suhana Khan is obsessed with Ananya Panday's looks.
Ahaan Panday cheers for Ananya Panday.
About Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

The romantic comedy is directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Bhumika Tewari, Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora under the banners of Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures.

The film stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, alongside Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff and Tiku Talsania in supporting roles. The teaser shows Kartik as a mummy’s boy and Ananya as a modern girl who longs for a 90s-style romance. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 25.

Ahaan Panday and Suhana Khan’s upcoming films

Suhana Khan is set to make her theatrical debut alongside her father, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, in King. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, Jaideep Ahlawat and Raghav Juyal in key roles. The film is currently under production and is expected to release in 2026.

After the massive success of his debut film Saiyaara, Ahaan Panday is all set to star in an action-romantic film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film will also feature Sharvari in the lead role, with the shoot reportedly set to begin in February 2026.

