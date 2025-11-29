Ananya Panday drops her favorite beach looks from title track of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri: See photos

Ananya Panday has shared a new set of pictures from the title track of her upcoming film, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The actress posted a carousel on social media featuring some of the beachwear looks she wore in the song, which was released recently. The images highlight the colour palette and styling choices used for the track, with orange appearing as a recurring theme. Ananya Panday stars with Kartik Aaryan in the film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, set for release on December 25, 2025.(ananyapanday/Instagram)

The post comes as Panday continues promotions for the film. Her styling in the photos follows a modern, easygoing approach suitable for a beach setting, and the looks appear to match the song’s visual tone.

Ananya Panday’s beachwear lookbook

Panday is seen in a light peach monokini with cutout details on one side. The styling is minimal, with subtle makeup, long feathered earrings, and stacked bracelets on one wrist. Her hair is left open in loose waves to match the beach backdrop.

Another look from the carousel features a corset-style bralette in mixed shades of blue, yellow, red, and white. Panday paired it with denim shorts. Her hair is pulled back into a ponytail, and she completed the look with a simple liner and kohl.

The third look shows her in a tangerine bikini set, with a floral print top and striped bottom. Accessories are kept limited to a thin chain. In her caption, Panday wrote, “Some of my favourite looks from #TuMeriMainTeraTitleTrack have you seen it yet????” The film’s team has also been sharing snippets of the song across platforms.

Ananya Panday’s upcoming project

Panday will star opposite Kartik Aaryan in Tu Meri Mein Tera Mein Tera Tu Meri. The upcoming film is set on an exotic holiday backdrop and tracks the journey of two characters, Ray and Rumi, who start off as opposites and eventually develop a bond. The storyline follows an enemies-to-lovers structure.

Also read: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday spark sizzling chemistry in the title track of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri: Watch

The movie is backed by Dharma Productions along with Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora. This will mark Aaryan’s first collaboration with Dharma. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 25, 2025. She will also be seen alongside Lakshay in the film Chand Mera Dil.