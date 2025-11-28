Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday spark sizzling chemistry in the title track of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri: Watch

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are gearing up to reunite on screen for the romantic drama Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Ahead of its release, the makers have dropped the much-awaited title track, instantly grabbing the internet’s attention. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri's title song, produced by Vishal-Shekhar, has created excitement for the film's release on December 25, 2025.

Kartik-Ananya's sizzling chemistry shines

The 3-minute and 11-second song showcases Kartik and Ananya’s sizzling chemistry, blending charm, energy and a touch of nostalgia. The duo pulls off the hook step with effortless ease, looking both cute and irresistibly hot as they match beats with sculpted confidence. Their screen presence, coupled with the music’s catchy rhythm, has fans hooked already.

The title track is sung by Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani, with lyrics by Anvitaa Dutt and music production by Abhijit Nalani.

Fans react

The title track instantly lit up social media, with fans showering the duo and the music team with enthusiastic praise. Many cheered Kartik’s flawless moves, calling him “a great dancer with a killer hook step,” while others celebrated Vishal–Shekhar’s return to form, dubbing the track “a chartbuster of the year.” Several viewers pointed out the undeniable spark between Kartik and Ananya, reminiscing about their chemistry from Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Comments like “Loved the vibe of Ray, hookstep master of the year!” and “The Gen Z version of ‘pal bhar ke liye koi hume pyaar kar le, jhootha hi sahi’” captured the playful excitement. Overall, fans declared the track a vibrant, catchy hit that has only heightened anticipation for the film.

About the film

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri revolves around the sweet-and-spicy dynamic between Kartik’s character, a quintessential mama’s boy, and Ananya’s Rumi, who dreams of experiencing a classic '90s-style love story. Directed by Sameer Vidhvansh and produced by Karan Johar, the film blends romance, comedy and glamour while exploring the playful, heartfelt chemistry between Ray and Rumi.

The film was previously scheduled for a 13 February 2026 release, then moved to December 31, before finally locking its new date, 25 December 2025.