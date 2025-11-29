Jaya Bhattacharya opens up about her abusive childhood; Recalls being beaten by ‘hunter, rolling pins and shoes’

Jaya Bhattacharya is a popular face on Indian television. Following her role as Payal in Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, the actress gained fame and became a household name. However, in a recent conversation with Siddharth Kanan, the TV star revealed going through an abusive childhood and a bitter relationship with her mother. Bhattacharya shared that she was often beaten by a hunter, a rolling pin, and even shoes. Jaya Bhattacharya talks about abusive childhood(Instagram/Jaya Bhattacharya)

The actress also talked about the financial struggles she faced, which led her to step into show business.

Jaya Bhattacharya’s abusive childhood

While sitting down for a conversation with the talk show host, Jaya Bhattacharya revealed that being born as a girl child felt like the biggest misfortune. She also shared that her parents were in a toxic marriage. “They didn't get along, and that conflict trickled down to the child. My mother wasn't happy; her dreams never got fulfilled, so whatever she could give me was incomplete.”

She further added, “I have been beaten with a hunter, rolling pin, tongs, shoes, and what not. I have been beaten a lot, and that made me stubborn. In the bargain, I have damaged myself a lot."

The actress claimed that despite her sour relationship with her mother, she got along with her father. Due to the trauma she went through in her childhood, the resentment against her mother continued in her adult life as well. She claimed that the things she should not have learned growing up, she did, such as judging people, not valuing them, and not supporting your child in front of others.

Jaya Bhattacharya shares how she stepped into acting world

Further in talks with Kanan, the actress shared that though she has earned respect and fame in the industry, being in front of the camera was never a part of her plan. She revealed that she was trained in dance and singing. However, as fate would have it, she was pushed into acting. Bhattacharya recalled, “Once I got a chance to do a telefilm, the director spoke to my father and first made me dance as a woman, and then also asked me to enact the male part.”

Though the actress did not want to play the part, she said that her father took her to the shoot anyway.

FAQs

Q1. What role did Jaya Bhattacharya gain fame for?

Jaya Bhattacharya gained fame for the role of Payal in Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Q2. Is Jaya Bhattacharya married?

No. Jaya Bhattacharya is not married.