Smriti Irani opens up about long TV work hours amid 8-hour debate: ‘If I don’t turn up, 120 people don’t get paid’

After nearly two decades, Smriti Irani has made a much-anticipated return to television, reprising her iconic role as Tulsi Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. The actor-turned-politician shared her thoughts on returning to acting after years in public service, the evolution of the TV industry, and the challenges that remain unchanged. After a long hiatus, Smriti Irani reprises her role as Tulsi in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. She reflects on industry changes, ongoing challenges, and her personal journey balancing work and motherhood.(PTI)

Smriti opens up about returning to TV

In an interview with India Today, Smriti revealed that the enduring emotional pull of the character Tulsi and the show’s legacy drew her back to acting. Reflecting on how the industry has evolved, she acknowledged that while technology and production values have improved significantly, the demanding work hours continue to be a major challenge.

“You cannot say that the producer’s commitment shall not be honoured. Saying ‘I don’t feel like working today’ is not acceptable professionally. But I do believe the industry can explore new ways to enhance its market value, not just creative value,” she said.

When asked about recent discussions surrounding actor Deepika Padukone’s reported exit from two films due to her eight-hour work limit, Smriti called it an “individual issue.” On whether such situations highlight gender disparities, she stated that men and women face different biological realities and thus cannot be compared regarding pregnancy.

Working through pregnancy

Sharing her own experience, Smriti recalled working through two pregnancies during the original Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi shoot. “I worked through two pregnancies on this very set with a female producer. I was determined to make her show a success. It was my choice, and I can’t expect others to make their decisions based on my work ethic. If I don’t turn up to work, 120 people don’t get paid that day. It’s unfair to them. My approach to work is rooted in accountability and discipline,” she said.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 airs on Star Plus and streams on JioCinema, bringing back one of Indian television’s most beloved characters.