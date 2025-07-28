Jaya Bhattacharya recalls getting 1000 raise on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: ‘Was the most underpaid actor’

Actor Jaya Bhattacharya, who was part of the original Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi alongside Smriti Irani for over seven years, has claimed that she was the most underpaid actor on the set. It is not out whether Jaya Bhattacharya will be seen in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 or not.

Jaya Bhattacharya reveals

The actor recently joined Siddharth Kannan for a conversation on his podcast on YouTube. During the conversation, she looked back at her experience of working on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The actor was seen in the role of Payal Parikh in the show. It is not confirmed whether she will be returning for the upcoming reboot of the show.

Looking back, Jaya said, “I was the most underpaid actor. I never got a raise. Only once I asked for a raise, and while everyone got a raise of 2 thousand rupees, I got only 1 thousand. That hit my ego, so I didn’t ask for it ever again and hence didn’t get a raise for a straight 7 years.”

At that moment, Siddharth asked if other castmates got a raise in those seven years. To which. Jaya said, “Ohhh yes… woh log toh kahan se kahan paunch gaye (They reached great heights in their careers).”

About Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi revolutionised Indian television with its emotional storylines, memorable characters, and iconic dialogues. It aired from 2000 to 2008 on Star Plus. Produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, the show centered around the Virani family and their strong-willed daughter-in-law Tulsi, portrayed by Smriti Irani. The show's impact was immense, catapulting the "saas-bahu" genre to unprecedented heights and cementing its place in the history of Indian small screen.

Now, 17 years later, the series will be back. The reboot is set to premiere on Star Plus and JioCinema (formerly Hotstar) on July 29. The new promo features Tulsi speaking about the relevance of sanskar (moral values) in today’s rapidly changing world. The caption read: "Badalte waqt mein ek naye nazariye ke saath laut rahi hai Tulsi! Unke iss naye safar mein judne ke liye kya aap hain taiyyar? (In changing times, Tulsi returns with a new outlook. Are you ready to join her on this journey?)"