Sidhu Moosewala’s posthumous track ‘Barota’ racks up 2 million hits in just three hours

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s posthumous release Barota landed on his official YouTube channel on Friday. Within the first three hours, the video crossed 2.2 million views, drawing more than 7,00,000 likes and a flood of comments from listeners who have continued to follow his music since he died in 2022. Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala died in 2022.(HT_PRINT)

Fans swarm YouTube to listen to new Sidhu Moosewala song

The song runs a little over four minutes and began climbing rapidly the moment it appeared online. The first ten minutes alone saw over 2,00,000 likes, showing the scale of anticipation around Moosewala’s unreleased catalogue. By the third hour, comments had crossed the 5,00,000 mark, with users posting everything from quick reviews to running jokes. The song currently has over 15 million views.

Lyrics and familiar themes in Barota

Barota carries some of the lyrical cues Moosewala often used in his earlier work. Village references, swagger-coded comparisons, and descriptions rooted in rural Punjab. The song includes imagery around youth, pride, and physical strength, alongside a narrative built on attraction and rivalry.

Mentions of weapons also appear in the track, as per Bhaskar English. Moosewala had faced criticism on that front during his life, but he had often responded in interviews that Punjabi music has featured such references for decades. In this track, the lines point toward abandoning weapons for love, a shift that fans have already picked up on in comment threads.

Reactions and behind-the-scenes clip of the song

Alongside the main video, The Kid Studio released a short “behind-the-scenes” clip on Instagram showing the final edit of the song. The team captioned it as the last stretch of preparations and asked fans to “wait a little longer.” The post triggered its own wave of comments, many from users saying they were counting down to the full rollout.

Ninth posthumous release of Sidhu Moosewala

Barota is Moosewala’s ninth release since his death on May 29, 2022, in Jawaharke village, Mansa district. His family has continued to mark milestones attached to his work and memory. Earlier this year, the three-song album Moose Print, released on what would have been his 32nd birthday, crossed the 100-million-view mark within four months.

Even now, fan activity around each new upload suggests the level of interest in his music has not slowed.