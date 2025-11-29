Punjab crime: 3 held for gangraping widow, daughter in Jalandhar village

Three youths have been arrested for allegedly gangraping a 36-year-old widow and her 18-year-old daughter in a village 40km from the Jalandhar district headquarters, police said on Saturday. Three youths have been arrested for allegedly gangraping a 36-year-old widow and her 18-year-old daughter in a village 40km from the Jalandhar district headquarters, police said on Saturday.

Senior superintendent of police (Jalandhar rural) Harvinder Singh Virk said the victims were migrants from Bihar and the crime was committed on the intervening night of November 23 and 24. The victims were putting up in a rented accommodation in the farmhouse owned by an NRI family, he said.

“The accused barged into the secluded house in a field and assaulted them with sharp-edged weapons. They took the widow and her daughter to a separate room after locking the daughter’s husband and their five-month-old child in another room,” SSP Virk said, adding: “They even robbed the family of their valuables.”

He said that the four accused drank liquor at the farmhouse before fleeing.

The arrested accused were identified as Saajan, 19, Arshpreet Singh, 18, and Rocky, all residents of Lohian in Shahkot sub division of Jalandhar district. Their fourth accomplice, Rajan, 18, is absconding.

A special investigation team, comprising senior police officials and a CIA unit, was constituted after the case was registered on November 24. “On the basis of technical and digital evidence collected from the spot, all accused were identified and three of them were arrested on Saturday morning,” the SSP said.

The case was registered under Sections 64 (rape), 70(1) (gang-rape) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Lohian police station.

The investigation was carried out meticulously to ensure that the accused did not get a chance to leave the district. “The accused were taken to the spot to recreate the crime scene on Saturday. Three of them are history-sheeters with multiple cases of robbery, drug smuggling and assault against them,” he said.

This is the second such serious crime reported in Jalandhar district in the past 10 days. On November 22, a 14-year-old was raped and murdered by her 46-year-old neighbour in Jalandhar city.