'Son's unfulfilled wish': Sidhu Moosewala's father wants to contest next assembly poll from Mansa

Slain singer Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh has said that he wants to contest the next Punjab assembly elections from Mansa, a segment from where his son had unsuccessfully contested on a Congress ticket in the 2022 polls.
Addressing a gathering during a Congress party programme in Mansa on Sunday, Balkaur said that people of Mansa gave him strength after he lost his son and they continue to stand behind the family.