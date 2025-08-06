Shots fired at Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's statue, mother calls it an attack on his soul

Shots were fired at a statue of late singer Sidhu Moosewala in Dabwali in Haryana, after which Charan Kaur, his mother, took to Instagram to express shock and sadness over the incident. Charan Kaur wrote on Instagram that the enemies of her son were not leaving him alone even after his death. (HT File Photo)

In her Instagram post in Punjabi on Tuesday, Kaur called it an attack on his memory and a “wound to her soul”. She wrote that the enemies of her son were not leaving him alone even after his death.

The singer was shot dead by gangsters in 2022.

“My son remained the voice of the people's rights, and an attempt is being made to silence him even after he went to the Almighty," she wrote further.

She also said that Moosewala’s memory will not die, and that he was a movement that will always continue. “I want to tell everyone that one day, the guilty will definitely be punished for their actions. Our silence is not our defeat,” she said.

Also read: Mohali: 2 Bishnoi gang members held after gunfight in Dera Bassi

Statue installed by Digviya Chautala

Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) state president Digvijay Chautala had installed the statue of Moosewala last year in Sawantkheda village of Dabwali, Haryana. A few days ago, unknown assailants fired shots at the statue at night, which damaged the statue and caused a sensation on social media.

A video clip was also sent to Chautala from a foreign mobile number on July 29, in which firing was shown on the statue of Sidhu Moosewala, PTI reported, citing a party source.

It conveyed the threat that, after Moosewala's killing, his sympathisers would be next. Following this, a case was filed in Dabwali, Sirsa district.

Also read: ‘Either him or us’: Brar on Moosewala murder

Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility

According to a report by Live Hindustan, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for firing at Sidhu Moosewala's statue.

In a social media post, they warned the people who had installed the statue, saying that those who are giving Sidhu Moosewala the status of a martyr and misleading the public will face dire consequences.

Two men named Goldy Dhillon and Arzoo Bishnoi, claiming responsibility for the firing, said Digvijay Chautala and Gagan Khokri are misleading the public by installing the statue and giving Sidhu Moosewala the status of a martyr.

They warned that statues should be installed for Bhagat Singh or a martyred soldier, not for the singer, Live Hindustan reported.

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead allegedly by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Punjab's Mansa on May 29, 2022. The singer had just joined the Congress Party in December, a year before his death, ahead of the assembly elections.