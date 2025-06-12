‘Either him or us’: Brar on Moosewala murder

Three years after Popular Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala was gunned down in broad daylight, the man accused of orchestrating the killing, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, has openly admitted to murdering the singer in a controversial documentary aired on Wednesday. Sidhu Musewala

Brar also said that Moosewala, who had joined the Congress before he was killed in a dramatic shootout in 2022, allegedly first came in contact with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi years before but the relationship soured over a village Kabaddi match where Moosewala allegedly supported a rival team.

“Moosewala’s actions had left him and his associates no choice. He (Moosewala) crossed lines which he shouldn’t have.We had no option but to kill him. He had to face the consequences of his actions. It was either him or us. As simple as that,” said Brar, who is on the run and is believed to be in Canada.

The documentary – The Killing Call – was released by the BBC World Service and its release coincided with the birth anniversary of Shudhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala.

This is the first time that Brar, who is facing terror charges in India and is a known associate of Bishnoi, has spoken in detail about killing Moosewala. He didn’t appear on screen for the documentary and spoke over the phone.

Moosewala’s father, Balkaur Singh Sidhu, criticised the documentary, alleging that the screening could jeopardise the ongoing criminal trial into the murder.

“The documentary builds a false narrative and maligns Moose Wala’s image. It has been released online in haste for commercial gains and could jeopardise the ongoing trial of his murder,” Balkaur said.

The documentary was originally scheduled for a public screening in Mumbai, but a civil suit was filed in the Mansa court on Tuesday for blocking the screening. However, the court did not issue any order to stop the screening of the documentary. It will hear the matter on June 12.

Meanwhile, Balkaur’s lawyer said that they have not received any reply from the Maharashtra police.

The shootout occurred on May 29, 2022, at Jawaharke village near Moosewala’s native village of Musa in Punjab’s Mansa district.The singer, driving his black Mahindra Thar, was followed by two vehicles. One of them swerved to block his SUV, after which gunmen opened fire. Multiple bullets were sprayed into the vehicle, killing the 28-year-old artist. Locals later discovered his body slumped in the driver’s seat.

Police have named 34 people and arrested 29, and booked them for several charges, including murder and conspiracy. The trial in the sensational case is underway, and the next hearing is scheduled to be held on July 4, when the statement of Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh, the complainant in the case and a key witness, will be recorded.

A Mansa court framed charges in the case in May last year.

Brar told BBC that Moosewala would send “good morning” and “good evening” messages to Bishnoi but the two fell out after the singer allegedly promoted a Kabaddi tournament organised by Bishnoi’s rivals, the Bambiha gang.

“He was promoting people we were at odds with. That didn’t sit well with Lawrence and the others,” Brar said. “They warned him, told him to stay away, but he didn’t.”

The documentary said the first dispute was resolved by Vikramjit Singh Middukhera, popularly known as Vicky, a Youth Akali Dal leader and an associate of Bishnoi.

But the enmity exploded when Middukhera was shot dead in broad daylight on August 7, 2021 in Mohali’s Sector 71, a killing that Brar suggested was allegedly linked to Moosewala.

“Everyone knew what part Sidhu had in that,” Brar said. “Cops knew it; even journalists knew it. But nobody acted because of his political clout and money. We waited for justice. We waited for someone to take action. When no one did, we acted.”

“He should’ve faced legal consequences. Jail, not fame,” Brar said.

Brar said the main perpetrators of Vicky’s killing all called,apologised and begged for their lives. “We neither forgave them nor made any compromise with them and we never will forgive them,” he said.

“Yaa asi rahavange, yaa eh rehnge. Duniya ch kite vi baithe hon, kadi mauka aauga. (Either us or them. Wherever they are sitting in the world, we will get a chance),” Brar added.

When the journalist asked him why he did not go through the legal system, Brar dismissed the suggestion. “Justice doesn’t exist for people like us; only the powerful get it. I’m glad and proud of what I have done for my brother. I didn’t beg worthless Police officers or politicians for help like others,” he said.

Brar was declared a terrorist by the Union home ministry in 2024 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), citing his links to cross-border arms smuggling and his association with the banned group Babbar Khalsa International.