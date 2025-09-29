Bishnoi gang listed as terror entity in Canada: ‘Targets specific communities’

The government of Canada has listed as “terror entity” the Bishnoi Gang, allegedly operated by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who is in jail in India. While Delhi has for long sought a handle on terror groups targeting India, the Liberal government in Ottawa has acted saying also that this gang targets specific communities within Canada. Lawrence Bishnoi is in jail for years in India, but allegedly continues to run terror operations across borders.(HT File Photo)

The listing on Sunday, September 29, comes after reports over several months that the Bishnoi gang targeted pro-Khalistan elements, including Sikh Canadian citizens, inside Canada over the past few years. PM Narendra Modi's government has rubbished reports that it indirectly used this gang to target anti-India Sikh extremists.

Delhi has, in fact, urged Ottawa to act against terror elements, including their financiers, based in Canada.

Lawrence Bishnoi, a former student leader from Chandigarh and Punjab, and his gang are named in major cases in India, too, such as the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala and Mumbai politician Baba Siddiqui.

Currently lodged in the Sabarmati Central Jail in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, he has also issued threats to actor Salman Khan. Other prominent members of his gang include his younger brother Anmol Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara, though there have been reports the latter two have broken away in more recent times.

Canada: Transnational gang operates from India

“The Bishnoi Gang is a transnational criminal organization operating primarily out of India. They have a presence in Canada and are active in areas with significant diaspora communities,” the Canadian government's press release on the listing read.

Gary Anandasangaree, Canada's minister of public safety, said, "Every person in Canada has the right to feel safe in their home and community and as a government it is our fundamental responsibility to protect them. Specific communities have been targeted for terror, violence and intimidation by the Bishnoi Gang. Listing this group of criminal terrorists gives us more powerful and effective tools to confront and put a stop to their crimes.”

Cites climate of insecurity among diaspora

The listing info added, “The Bishnoi Gang engages in murder, shootings and arson, and generates terror through extortion and intimidation. They create a climate of insecurity in [diaspora] communities by targeting them, their prominent community members, businesses, and cultural figures.”

The killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, 45, outside a gurdwara in June 2023 had put the Bishnoi gang at the centre of critical conversations in Canada.

In 2024, the Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for firing outside the homes of Punjabi singers AP Dhillon and Gippy Grewal in Canada.

Canadian Conservatives, as well as sections across the spectrum backed by the significant Sikh diaspora, have called for action against the Bishnoi gang.

Nijjar's killing also led to a bitter diplomatic duel as the then Canadian PM Justin Trudeau alleged that Indian intelligence used “criminal organisations like the Lawrence Bishnoi gang" to carry out violence "against Canadians on the ground”. But Delhi rejected these allegations, underlining its many extradition requests for Bishnoi gang members pending with Canada.

What a terror listing means

With the addition of this organisation, there are now 88 terrorist entities listed under the Criminal Code in Canada. “A terrorist listing means anything owned by that group in Canada, property, vehicles, money can be frozen or seized and gives Canadian law enforcement more tools to prosecute terrorist offences, including those related to financing, travel and recruitment,” information released by the Canadian ministry said.

It added: “The Criminal Code listing can also be used by immigration and border officials to inform decisions on admissibility to Canada.”