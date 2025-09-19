Search
Fri, Sept 19, 2025
‘Responsibility of Canadian govt to…’: New Delhi after Khalistani outfit's threat on Indian consulate

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Sept 19, 2025 05:27 pm IST

The MEA was asked about India's response, days after Sikhs for Justice, a banned Khalistani outfit, threatened to "siege" the Indian consulate in Vancouver.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said it is the responsibility of the Canadian government to provide security, after it was asked a question on the recent threat to an Indian consulate in Vancouver, Canada.

SFJ, a Khalistani outfit, had threatened to "siege" the Indian consulate in Vancouver.(Representative image/AFP)
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was asked about India's response, days after Sikhs for Justice, a banned Khalistani outfit, threatened to "siege" the Indian consulate in Vancouver.

"It is the responsibility of the Canadian government or the host government, wherever we are...wherever we have diplomatic establishments to provide security. As and when there is a concern we do take it up with our concerned side, in this case Canada, to ensure that there is adequate security of our diplomatic premises," Jaiswal said.

Randhir Jaiswal also confirmed that the Indian National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval held talks with his Canadian counterpart on Thursday, September 18, adding that the engagement was part of regular bilateral security consultations.

Jaiswal's remarks came days after a public notice by the SFJ threatened to "siege" the Indian consulate in Vancouver for 12 hours on September 18. The notice had also directed Indo-Canadians in the city to reschedule their visit to the consulate.

"Indo-Canadians planning routine visits to the Vancouver Indian Consulate on 18 September are advised to refrain and choose another date. Pro-Khalistan Sikhs Shaheed Nijjar-will lay a historic "SIEGE" of the Consulate to demand accountability for Indian state-directed espionage and intimidation on Canadian soil," the notice read.

The SFJ had also circulated a poster alongside the notice, featuring a picture of India’s High Commissioner-designate Dinesh K Patnaik with a target marked on his face. The caption beneath it read: “New face of India’s Hindutva terror in Canada.”

The latest threat came an year after ties between India and Canada soured over then PM Justin Trudeau's allegations of Indian agents' involvement in the killing of Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in 2023.

However, as part of a major step toward resetting ties, India and Canada recently appointed Dinesh K Patnaik and Christopher Cooter as their new high commissioners in each other’s capitals.

