Khalistani outfit SFJ threatens to 'siege' Indian consulate in Vancouver: ‘Indo-Canadians planning…’

Sikhs for Justice, a banned Khalistani outfit, has threatened to "siege" the Indian consulate in Vancouver, Canada. A viral public notice by the outfit directs Indo-Canadians to refrain from visiting the consulate on September 18, the day of "siege", as threatened by the outfit. Pro-Khalistan outfit SFJ threatened to "siege" the Indian consulate in Vancouver.(Representative image/AFP)

While referencing former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's allegations that some Indian agents were involved in the killing of Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the SFJ also accused the Indian consulates of running "spy networks" against Khalistani referendum campaigners.

The Khalistani outfit has announced a 12-hour siege of the consulate starting 8 am on Thursday (local time).

"Indo-Canadians planning routine visits to the Vancouver Indian Consulate on 18 September are advised to refrain and choose another date. Pro-Khalistan Sikhs Shaheed Nijjar-will lay a historic "SIEGE" of the Consulate to demand accountability for Indian state-directed espionage and intimidation on Canadian soil," the notice read.

Along with the notice, the SFJ also released a poster with a picture of India's High Commissioner - designate Dinesh Patnaik with a target on his face. “New face of India's Hindutva terror in Canada”, the text below his picture read.

Apart from announcing a siege, the SFJ also mentioned in its notice that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police offered "witness protection" to on Inderjeet Gosal, a Khalistani leader. Notably, Gosal, a coordinator for the SFJ, was arrested last year over a violent attack at a Hindu temple in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

The siege threat comes over an year after diplomatic ties between India and Canada nosedived following Trudeau's allegations of Indian involvement in the killing of Hardeep Nijjar in 2023. India had dismissed the allegations as "absurd", and later recalled six of its diplomats, including the High Commissioner, while expelling six Canadian diplomats.

In a significant step in resetting ties, India and Canada recently named Dinesh K Patnaik and Christopher Cooter as their respective high commissioners in each other’s capitals.

Patnaik, who is currently serving as the Indian ambassador to Spain, will take over the key role soon in Ottawa.