Mumbai police book gangsters Bishnoi, Brar after threats to actor Salman Khan

The Mumbai police have booked gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar for allegedly issuing threats to Bollywood star Salman Khan, an official said on Sunday adding that police have also amped up the actor’s security in view of the development. The Mumbai police have amped up actor Salman Khan’s security in view of the alleged threats to him. (File Photo)

Artist manager Prashant Gunjalkar, who is also a close associate of Khan, registered a complaint at Bandra police station late on Saturday night against Brar, Bishnoi and another person for threatening the actor.

The complaint alleged that one of Khan’s team members received an e-mail on Saturday evening from someone called Rohit Garg telling him that Canadian gangster Goldy Brar wanted to talk to the actor face-to-face.

It also referred to a recent interview of Punjab-based gangster Bishnoi, where he said that killing Khan was the goal of his life. The e-mail said that the sender believes Khan would have seen the interview.

Talking from his cell in Tihar jail, Bishnoi in the interview to a news portal said that the entire situation could be resolved if the actor apologised to the Bishnoi community in their temple in Rajasthan for killing a blackbuck. “If the community forgives him, I will no longer be on the lookout for a chance to kill him,” said the gangster, who has been accused of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s murder in March last year.

The Bishnoi community considers blackbuck as a sacred animal. The actor skirted controversy for allegedly killing the endangered deer in 1998 while shooting for the movie Hum Saath Saath Hain.

Gunjalkar, in his complaint to police, said that the e-mail went on to say that the actor could talk to Brar to close the matter. “Abhi time rehte inform kar diya hai, agli baar jhatka hi dekhne ko milega (We are informing you in time, the next time you will get to see something shocking),” the e-mail said.

“The sender of the mail, Rohit Garg, Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi are thus threatening to kill Salman Khan over this email,” Gunjalkar said in his statement to police.

Bishnoi had first extended a similar threat to the actor in 2018 when one of his henchmen was found to be doing a recce of the actor’s house.

“Taking serious cognisance of the threat, the actor’s security has already been beefed up by the state. We have also booked the three people named by the complainant under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code,” said an officer from Bandra police.