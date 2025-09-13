Shots fired at actor Disha Patani’s Bareilly home, Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar gang claims responsibility

Two suspects on a motorcycle fired two rounds at the residence of Bollywood actor Disha Patani in Bareilly’s Civil Lines early Friday morning before fleeing the scene, according to the police. The Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar gang cited alleged disrespect towards ‘spiritual figures’ as the motive behind the attack.(FILE)

Claiming responsibility for the incident, the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar gang cited alleged disrespect towards ‘spiritual figures’ as the motive behind the attack.

At the time of the firing, Disha’s family members were present in the house, including her sister Khushboo Patani, a former army officer, her father Jagdish Patani, a retired DSP, and her mother Padma Patani. No injuries were reported. Disha Patani was in Mumbai when the attack occurred.

Upon receiving information from Jagdish Patani, the police recovered two empty cartridges from outside the residence. Security forces have been deployed at the property to ensure the family’s safety while the investigation is underway.

Bareilly senior superintendent of police Anurag Arya confirmed that the firing took place around 4.30 am and that the case has been handed over to the crime branch.

“CCTV footage from the vicinity is being examined and alerts have been issued regarding gangster Goldy Brar and his network. Five teams have been formed to trace and apprehend the attackers,” the SSP stated.

“A complaint has been registered, and the investigation is progressing swiftly. The families are being provided full protection,” Arya added.

The Godara-Brar gang claimed responsibility for the attack in a Facebook post. The post alleged that the firing was in response to comments made by Disha and her sister against seers Premanand Maharaj and Aniruddhacharya Maharaj.

The post read, “This is only a trailer. Next time, if anyone shows any disrespect towards our religion, none will be spared.” The gang further warned that this message was not only directed at the Patani family but at the entire film industry and its associates.

The post cautioned, “We are prepared to go to any length to defend our religion. Dharma and society are one for us, and safeguarding them is our foremost duty.”

Multiple criminal groups and known offenders were tagged in the post, including Monu Group, AP Group, Kala Rana, Naresh Sethi, Tinu Haryana, and Amarjeet Bishnoi, emphasising that any insult to religious sentiments would not be tolerated.