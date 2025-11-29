Ram Pothineni’s Andhra King Taluka makes waves across North America market, collects over $325K

Ram Pothineni-starrer Andhra King Taluka continues to make waves in the North American market and has already crossed the $325,000 earning mark in that region. As TOI, the Telugu movie has already grossed ₹7 crore in the Indian market and around $326,000 in North America. Andhra King Taluka's North America box office(Instagram/mythriofficial)

Andhra King Taluka box office

Apart from Pothineni, the movie also stars Bhagyashri Borse and Upendra. In the Indian market, the movie has little competition presently as no other major releases will hit the box office until December 5, when Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar and Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2 arrive.

As per TOI, the movie grossed $268,000 from its premiere and opening day sales. This increased by, at least, $58,000 on the second day, with the sales yet to be completed. So, the movie seems well on its way to breaching the $350,000-mark in North America, if not $500,000.

The latest blockbuster from Telugu cinema is centered around Pothineni’s character, Sagar. He is obsessed with his hero and role model, ‘Andhra King’ Surya Kumar, a superstar played by Upendra. The supporting cast of the movie includes Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Raghu Babu, Rajiv Kanakala, and Tulasi. The movie is directed by Mahesh Babu, and the producers are Mythri Movie Makers.

Ram Pothineni’s filmography

Telugu star Ram Pothineni is making waves with Andhra King Taluka and getting much-deserved recognition as another mega star from the industry that has produced many in recent times. According to IMDb, he made his debut in 2006 with the movie Devadasu, a role for which he earned the Filmfare Awards South in the category ‘Best Male Debut’.

In 2008, he starred opposite Genelia D'souza in the blockbuster Ready, which got him nominated for the Best Actor – Telugu category in Filmfare Awards South.

Over the years, the 37-year-old has done numerous movies and has created a fan following for himself, earning the moniker of ‘Energetic Star’ in the process.