Tue, Nov 25, 2025
Rakul Preet Singh shares distinct qualities of Telugu superstars Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Written by Riya Sharma
Updated on: Nov 25, 2025 03:09 pm IST

Rakul Preet Singh shared different qualities other than being hardworking in Telugu superstars like Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu and others. 

Actor Rakul Preet Singh started her career in the Telugu film industry and became a star with hit films like Sarrainodu, Nannaku Prematho and Dhruva, among others. In a recent conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Rakul Preet opened up about the distinct qualities of Telugu stars such as Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR and Allu Arjun.

Rakul Preet Singh heaps praise on Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

Rakul Preet Singh heaps praise on Telugu stars

When asked what qualities set these Telugu actors apart, beyond their hard work, Rakul Preet said, “Jr NTR is a natural actor. He is a born star. He is such a good dancer; he doesn't need to rehearse. If you give him a difficult step, he'll learn it just by looking at you. He was just born with that talent. Allu Arjun always had the vision that ‘I am a star, but how do I take the Telugu industry to the global level?’ He is a team player, and I think that is amazing.”

Talking about Ram Charan and Mahesh Babu, Rakul said, “Ram Charan's energy is very childlike. He is a star, but he has preserved his inner child. What makes Mahesh Babu, Mahesh Babu is how he is with his family and kids. He strikes such a beautiful balance between his personal and professional life.”

Rakul has worked with Jr NTR in Nannaku Prematho, with Allu Arjun in Sarrainodu, with Ram Charan in Dhruva and with Mahesh Babu in Spyder. After making her mark in the South Indian industry, the actor stepped into Bollywood with Yaariyan, but gained significant recognition in Hindi cinema with De De Pyaar De.

Rakul Preet Singh’s recent release

Rakul is currently garnering praise for her performance in De De Pyaar De 2. The film, which also stars Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jaaved Jaaferi and Meezaan Jafri in key roles, opened to a mixed response from critics and has so far collected over 60 crore at the domestic box office. She will next be seen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. Helmed by Mudassar Aziz, the film also stars Sara Ali Khan and Wamiqa Gabbi, and is scheduled to release in cinemas on 4 March 2026.

