De De Pyaar De 2 box office collection day 4: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh film shows expected dip; collects 37 crore

De De Pyaar De 2 box office collection day 4: Anshul Sharma’s Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, R Madhavan, and Gautami Kapoor-starrer De De Pyaar De 2 was released in theatres on Friday. The film performed well during its first weekend and has seen an expected dip in collections on its first Monday. Here’s how it fared. De De Pyaar De 2 box office collection day 4: Rakul Preet and Ajay Devgn play lead roles in it.

De De Pyaar De 2 box office collection

According to the trade website Sacnilk, De De Pyaar De 2 brought in an estimated ₹3.16 crore net in India, collecting ₹37.91 crore domestically. The film saw an expected dip on Monday, and it remains to be seen if it remains steady through the week. De De Pyaar De 2 brought in ₹8.75 crore on its opening day. The film saw a 40% and 12% hike through the weekend, bringing in ₹12.15 crore and ₹13.75 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. The film made ₹54.25 crore worldwide in its first weekend.

About De De Pyaar De 2

Directed by Anshul Sharma, De De Pyaar De 2 is written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain and produced by T-Series Films and Luv Films. It is a sequel to the 2019 film De De Pyaar De. It picks up where the previous film ended.

After Ashish (Ajay) manages to convince his family about his relationship with the much younger Ayesha (Rakul), he now has to win over her parents, Rakesh (Madhavan) and Anju (Gautami). An excerpt from the HT review of the film read, “Overall, De De Pyaar De 2 works not because it surprises you, but because it stays honest about what it is: a breezy, mildly chaotic take on modern relationships. With Madhavan and Ajay at the centre and a cast that never slacks, it makes for an easy watch.”