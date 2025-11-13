After Kajol says ‘marriage should have an expiry date,’ Ajay Devgn reflects on how ‘love has lost its meaning’

After Kajol stirred conversation with her bold statement that marriages should come with an expiry date and a renewal option on Two Much, her husband, Ajay Devgn, has shared his own candid thoughts on modern relationships and the changing perception of love. After Kajol suggested marriages should have an expiry date, Ajay Devgn discussed the casual nature of modern love, stating it has lost meaning compared to previous generations.(AFP)

Kajol, Ajay talk about love and marriage

Kajol made the remark during the This or That segment on Two Much with Twinkle and Kajol. When Twinkle asked, “Should marriage have an expiry date and a renewal option?”, Kajol agreed, moving to the green zone while Twinkle, Vicky Kaushal, and Kriti Sanon stood in the red. Kajol explained, “I definitely think so. What guarantees that you’ll marry the right person at the right time? A renewal option would make sense and if there’s an expiry date, no one has to suffer for too long.”

Meanwhile, Ajay, in a separate interview with BookMyShow’s YouTube channel alongside R Madhavan for De De Pyaar De 2, spoke about how the meaning of love has evolved and, in his view, diminished over time. “From what I see, it has become more casual than it was. The word ‘love’ has been used so much unnecessarily that it has lost its meaning. In our generation, saying ‘I love you’ was a big deal. Now people don’t understand the depth of that word, it’s overused," he said.

Madhavan agreed, adding that earlier generations treated love with greater sincerity. “Even when we had to sign a card with ‘love,’ we took it seriously,” he said. Ajay added, “Now every message has a heart emoji or ends with ‘love.’”

Kajol and Ajay's relationship

Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s love story remains one of Bollywood’s most enduring romances. The two first met on the sets of the 1995 film Hulchul and their friendship soon blossomed into love. After nearly four years of dating, they tied the knot on 24 February 1999, in a private ceremony away from media glare. Over the years, the couple has appeared together in several films, including Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Raju Chacha, and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. They share two children, daughter Nysa and son Yug, and have often spoken about the balance and mutual respect that define their relationship.