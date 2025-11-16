Search
Nov 16, 2025
De De Pyaar De 2 box office collection day 3: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh film shows slight growth, collects 33 crore

HT Entertainment Desk
Nov 16, 2025

De De Pyaar De 2 box office collection day 3: The film also stars R Madhavan and Meezaan. It is directed by Anshul Sharma.

De De Pyaar 2 box office collection day 3: Ajay Devgn's latest release, which also stars Rakul Preet Singh, R. Madhavan, Ishita Dutta, Meezaan Jaffrey, Javed Jaffrey, and Gautami Kapoor in key roles, released to mixed reviews. The film had a decent opening and has shown slight growth over its first weekend. Let us take a look at its box office performance so far. (Also read: Ajay Devgn recalls fatal skydiving scare; says Leonardo DiCaprio had a close call at same spot)

De De Pyaar De 2 box office collection Day 3: The film released in theatres on Friday.
De De Pyaar De 2 box office

According to the latest update on Sacnilk, De De Pyaar De 2 has managed to collect 12.24 crore on its third day of release, a Sunday. It is a slight increase from its second day numbers, which stood at 12.91 crore. The total collection of the film now stands at 33.91 crore.

About the film

Directed by Anshul Sharma, the story picks up where the previous instalment ended. After Ashish (Ajay Devgn) manages to convince his own family about his relationship with the much younger Ayesha (Rakul Preet Singh), the tougher chapter begins: winning over her parents. Rakesh (R Madhavan) and Anju (Gautami Kapoor) are the ones who arrive in the picture. The film is produced by T-Series Films and Luv Films.

An excerpt from the HT review of the film read, “Overall, De De Pyaar De 2 works not because it surprises you, but because it stays honest about what it is: a breezy, mildly chaotic take on modern relationships. With Madhavan and Ajay at the centre and a cast that never slacks, it makes for an easy watch.”

