Ajay Devgn recalls fatal skydiving scare; says Leonardo DiCaprio had a close call at same spot

Ajay Devgn, one of India’s most beloved action actors, is currently keeping a close eye on the box office performance of his latest release, De De Pyaar De 2, where he stars alongside Rakul Preet Singh, R. Madhavan, and others. Known for performing his own stunts, Ajay once again proved his daredevil spirit in the new film. Ajay Devgn recounted a chilling skydiving incident where he witnessed a fatal parachute failure, paralleling a similar experience of Leonardo DiCaprio, underscoring the dangers of extreme stunts

Ajay opens up about s scary skydiving incident

In a conversation with BookMyShow, R. Madhavan revealed, “He has jumped out of a plane, skydiving, without any practice. He has done it in a movie.” Ajay then opened up about a chilling real-life incident that occurred during his skydiving training.

“As soon as I reached, I saw someone fall because his parachute didn’t open, and he died, right in front of me. And it was me next,” Ajay recounted, the horror of the moment still clear in his voice.

He went on to share that a similar incident had once happened to Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio at the same location. “Something similar happened with Leonardo DiCaprio, but his instructor jumped after him and saved his life. You will even find a message from him there that reads: ‘Thanks for saving my life.’”

About De De Pyaar De 2

Ajay currently appears in De De Pyaar De 2, which continues the story from where the first film ended, following Aashish (Ajay Devgn) and Ayesha (Rakul Preet Singh) as they navigate their complicated age-gap romance. The sequel raises the stakes as Aashish attempts to win over Ayesha’s family.

Directed by Anshul Sharma and written by Luv Ranjan, who also co-produces the film with Bhushan Kumar, the sequel brings in new faces, including Ishita Dutta. Tabu, who played Aashish’s estranged wife in the original, does not return for this instalment.

The first film, De De Pyaar De (2019), is a romantic comedy starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Rakul Preet Singh. It follows 50-year-old Aashish, who falls for 26-year-old Ayesha, only to face the toughest challenge of his life when he takes her to India to meet his ex-wife and children.