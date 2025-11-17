‘Double Mohanan bears no resemblance to Pushpa’: Prithviraj clarifies Vilaayath Budha not inspired by Allu Arjun film

There are a few things common between Prithviraj Sukumaran’s character, Double Mohanan, in his upcoming film Vilaayath Budha and Allu Arjun’s in the Pushpa films. In fact, the teaser that was released two months ago even addressed the fact that they’re both sandalwood smugglers with a Pushpa reference. At the launch of the film’s trailer in Kochi, Prithviraj addressed speculation that his upcoming film was inspired by the hit films. (Also Read: Prithviraj Sukumaran breaks silence on L2 Empuraan Gujarat riots row: ‘Don't need to invest crores on political stance’) Prithviraj Sukumaran and Allu Arjun both play sandalwood smugglers in Vilaayath Budha and Pushpa.

Prithviraj Sukumaran says Vilaayath Budha not inspired by Pushpa

At the event held at Lulu Mall in Kochi, Prithviraj stated that Vilaayath Budha is based on GR Indugopan’s novel of the same name. It was scripted jointly by the author and Rajesh Pinnadan. The film was initially meant to be directed by Sachy of Ayyappanum Koshiyum-fame. However, due to his death in 2020, Jayan Nambiar, his associate, took over.

“When Sachy first conceived this idea and brought it to me, Pushpa hadn’t even come out. Back then, we didn’t know that another movie about a sandalwood smuggler was in the works. Or that after release, it would become a worldwide phenomenon. Unfortunately, when Vilaayath Budha was nearing completion, both Pushpa films were released, and the character became a sensation. We acknowledged that (in the teaser),” said Prithviraj.

He also said that he understands anybody who hasn’t read the novels will think it's inspired by Pushpa. The actor also mentioned that the Pushpa dialogue might not even end up in the film, adding, “The character (of Double Mohanan) bears no resemblance to Pushpa.”

Recent work

Vilaayath Budha began filming in 2022 and is set for release in theatres on November 21. It was shot in multiple schedules due to Prithviraj filming his directorial, L2 Empuraan, with Mohanlal, which was released in March. Last seen in Sarzameen, the actor will soon star in Varanasi and Daayra.